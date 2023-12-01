Man gets 11+ years in prison for aiding St. Louis County armed robbery

U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp on Thursday sentenced a man to 11 years and five months in prison for helping rob a St. Louis County Boost Mobile store in 2021.

Damonta Bridges, who is a convicted felon, also admitted possessing a firearm in a carjacked vehicle.

Bridges was present at a Boost Mobile store at 12135 Bellefontaine Road on Aug. 9, 2021, when his co-defendant, Kadijah McFadden, pointed a firearm at a store employee and demanded cash. McFadden stole about $630. She and Bridges also stole mobile phones.

On Sept. 5, 2021, Bridges was a passenger in a 2017 Jeep Cherokee that McFadden had carjacked at gunpoint earlier that day. McFadden was driving. After police spotted the stolen vehicle, Bridges threw a Stoeger 9m pistol out of the window. Both McFadden and Bridges were caught by police after McFadden crashed.

Bridges, 31, pleaded guilty in August to a robbery charge and a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

McFadden was sentenced in September to 15 years in prison. She pleaded guilty in December to carjacking, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the St. Louis County Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Walker prosecuted the case.