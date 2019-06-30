Man from Union Star crashes ATV; accused of DWI

A northwest Missouri resident was hurt when the all terrain vehicle he was operating went off an road and hit a ditch in DeKalb County.

Forty-one-year old Jay Ellis of Union Star was ejected from the ATV and transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with moderate injuries.

The accident happened early Saturday on County Line Road in Union Star when the northbound ATV went off the right side of the road and hit the ditch.

Ellis was accused of driving while intoxicated, operating an ATV while under the influence of alcohol, and unlawfully operating an ATVin a careless and imprudent manner.

Ellis was not wearing safety equipment.