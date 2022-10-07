Man from Purdin dies when farm tractor overturns into a creek

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Purdin man died as the result of a farm tractor accident two miles northeast of Purdin on Thursday afternoon, October 6th.

Sixty-five-year-old Dale Floyd was pronounced dead by the Linn County Deputy coroner. His body was taken to the Linn County Morgue.

The tractor traveled east on Falk Road before it ran off the road over a bridge abutment and overturned into a creek.

The Patrol notes Floyd was exempt from wearing any safety equipment.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linneus Fire Department, and Linn County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the accident.

Dale Floyd is the second traffic fatality in Linn County this year investigated by the Patrol.