Man from Oklahoma falls asleep while driving, crashes on Highway 36

A 75-year-old man from Yukon, Oklahoma, received moderate injuries in an accident on Monday, July 31, 2023, after he fell asleep while driving his 2017 GMC Sierra westbound on Highway 36, approximately 7 miles east of Stewartsville.

The driver, identified as Ronald G. Dane, was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Dane’s GMC Sierra sustained total damage as a result of the crash and was towed from the scene by Scotty’s towing.

According to the accident report provided by Trooper. S.W. Pliley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at around 3:30 pm when Dane’s vehicle veered off the south side of the roadway. The Sierra continued its course, striking the embankment several times before crossing the median crossover. The vehicle finally came to a stop upright, facing west in the median.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and Dane was the only person injured. He was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries by DeKalb/Clinton County EMS.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted in handling the situation by Trooper. N.A. Regan.

