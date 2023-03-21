Man from Missouri sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison on gun and drug charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Cameron Melton Malone, 30, of Sikeston, Missouri, was sentenced Monday to serve a total aggregate sentence of 125 months (10.4 years) in federal prison for the offenses of felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Malone appeared for his sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

At a guilty plea hearing in December, Malone admitted that on June 12, 2022, he attempted to flee from law enforcement officers in the City of Sikeston after an officer attempted a traffic stop. During a high-speed pursuit, Malone left the roadway and traveled through a parking lot where numerous people had gathered for a party, causing the crowd to run and scatter to avoid being hit.

After the vehicle came to rest, Malone fled on foot and was later apprehended hiding in some bushes. He was taken into custody but struggled with officers when being placed in the patrol vehicle. Malone’s vehicle was searched, and a quantity of marijuana, packaged for sale, and a loaded Diamondback AR-15 semi-automatic rifle were seized from the vehicle. The firearm was loaded and ready to fire, with 35 rounds in the magazine and a round in the chamber. Malone is prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because of his status as a convicted felon, including a prior firearms offense for carrying a concealed weapon in 2012 and an assault conviction in 2019.

After serving the 125-month sentence, Malone will be placed on supervised release for three years.

This case was investigated by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Hunter handled the prosecution for the government.

