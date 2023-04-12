Man from Missouri indicted for stealing timber from Mark Twain National Forest

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for stealing timber from Mark Twain National Forest.

Justin Lee Massey, 39, West Plains, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield.

Today’s indictment alleges that Massey stole timber from the federal property in Howell County, Mo., between Dec. 15, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021. The indictment also includes a forfeiture allegation, which would require Massey to forfeit to the government any property obtained from the alleged violation, including a money judgment of $30,000.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney. It was investigated by the U.S. Forestry Service.

