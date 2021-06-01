Man from Maryland facing multiple charges after Bethany Police receive report of stolen car

A man from Maryland faces charges in Harrison County after the Bethany Police Department received a report of a car stolen from the Dollar Tree parking lot on May 29th.

Online court information shows 37-year old David Timothy Shedd Junior of Sharpsburg, Maryland has been charged with the felonies of second-degree assault, special victim, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He also has been charged with misdemeanor operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license—first offense. His bond was set at $25,000 cash only.

A probable cause statement says the car reported as stolen was found abandoned about three miles south of Bethany, and there were flip flops lying on the ground by the driver’s door as well as a handheld radio. A man was allegedly found hiding under a fallen tree, and he was not wearing shoes. Shedd reportedly refused verbal commands to exit the timber, and a law enforcement officer tackled the man and took control of the man’s left arm. The probable cause statement notes the man kneed the officer twice in the groin area, had to be carried to the road, and would not identify himself. The man’s sister later identified him as David Shedd Junior.