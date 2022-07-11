Man from Laredo arrested on harassment and peace disturbance allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Laredo resident has been arrested on misdemeanor counts from last week and in May within Grundy County.

Forty-four-year-old Brian James Habelitz has been charged with 2nd-degree harassment and peace disturbance from a July 7th incident. He also is accused of a peace disturbance complaint stemming from May 18th. Bonds total $6,000 pending his appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court.

Habelitz is accused of allegedly being intoxicated and threatening to fight, causing emotional distress to others. For the May incident, he was accused of creating loud noises.

(Photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)