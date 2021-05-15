Man from Kidder injured when car hits big rig on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Kidder man sustained minor injuries when the car he drove struck a Peterbilt truck two miles west of Hamilton on Friday evening, May 14.

An ambulance transported 61-year-old Brad James to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the truck driver, 41-year-old Jimmy Kell of Castor, Louisiana.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 36, with the car in the driving lane and the truck in the passing lane. The truck reportedly was overtaking the car when the car merged into the passing lane and hit the truck. The car ran off the road into the median and came to rest on its wheels. The truck came to a controlled stop on the westbound shoulder.

The Patrol notes Kell wore a seat belt, but James did not.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related