Man from Kansas arrested in Trenton on allegations of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas resident has been arrested in Trenton.

Forty-two-year-old Matthew Robert Holopirek of Salina has been charged with driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender, which is a felony, as well as, a misdemeanor of leaving the scene of an accident that occurred on Highway 6 on Thursday.

Authorities accuse Holopirek of knowing others sustained property damage when the accident occurred but he had left the scene.

Bond is $2,500 cash and he’s to appear on November 22nd in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to DWI cases in Saline county Kansas in 2000 and Johnson County, Kansas in 2012.