WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Keosauqua, Iowa resident was killed Saturday in a logging accident in northeastern Putnam County.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department said the Amish man, 25-year-old Alvin Bontrager, was struck by a large tree limb as he was cutting timber for logs.

The accident happened north of Livonia near 135th Street.

The Putnam County E911 telecommunication center received a call during the noon hour on Saturday regarding the accident.

Related