Man from Illinois gets 10-1/2 years in a Missouri prison for armed carjacking

U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White on Tuesday sentenced a man from Alorton, Illinois to 10 years and six months in prison for an armed carjacking in downtown St. Louis.

Shortly after midnight on Nov. 18, 2020, Charles Stevenson pulled an AR-15-style pistol out of his pants and pointed it at the head of the owner of a gray 2019 Nissan Altima at the corner of Tucker Boulevard and Pine Street in downtown St. Louis. The victim knelt on the ground and held his keys up for Stevenson, who then took them.

A bystander then began shooting at Stevenson, who ducked behind the Altima before returning fire.

Stevenson then fled in the Altima. A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer soon spotted the stolen car, sparking a high-speed chase that led into Illinois, where Stevenson crashed.

Stevenson, 20, pleaded guilty on April 12, 2022, to carjacking and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI.