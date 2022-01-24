Man from Hopkins injured in Friday crash; accused of multiple offenses

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A northwest Missouri man received serious injuries in a traffic crash late last Friday night in eastern Nodaway County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Michael Poppa of Hopkins was taken to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville.

The crash happened seven miles northwest of Parnell on Route NN, in the area of Route E, as the eastbound car driven by Poppa began to skid, traveled off the left side of Route NN, struck the ground, went airborne, returned to the road, struck Route E with the undercarriage of the vehicle, ran off the road again, hit the ground, and overturned onto its top. The vehicle was demolished.

Poppa was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right half of the road involving an accident, not wearing a seat belt, no proof of insurance, and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Related