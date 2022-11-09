Man from Hannibal dies in crash west of Wheeling on Highway 36

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A car crash three miles west of Wheeling on Tuesday morning, November 8th has claimed the life of a Hannibal man.

Thirty-three-year-old Charles Bieber was taken by the Livingston County Coroner to Lindley Funeral Home.

The car traveled west on Highway 36 before running off the left side of the road and striking the end of a guardrail. The vehicle became airborne, hit an embankment, began to overturn, and ejected Bieber. The vehicle came to rest in Medicine Creek on its top.

The car was demolished and Bieber did not wear a seat belt.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

Charles Bieber is the third traffic fatality in Livingston County in 2022 investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.