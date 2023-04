Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from Hale sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove struck a culvert in Hickory County just after midnight on April 20th.

Forty-three-year-old Nicholas McElwee was taken to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.

The SUV traveled south on Highway 65 before the driver reportedly fell asleep. The vehicle then ran off the road at Cross Timbers before hitting the concrete culvert.

The SUV was totaled and it was noted in the report that McElwee did not wear a seat belt.

