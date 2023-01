WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Green Castle man has been accused of multiple allegations following a traffic stop Thursday night in Sullivan County.

The highway patrol has accused 28-year-old Shelby Billington of felony drug possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and Xanax.

Billington also was accused of alleged failure to display valid license plates, having no insurance, and a seat belt violation.

Related