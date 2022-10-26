Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County.

Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.

The patrol also accuses Hoff of felony manufacturing and possession of a controlled substance, felony endangering the welfare of a child, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hoff was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Sullivan County Jail in Milan.

(Nicholas Hoff prison photo courtesy Mo Dept of Corrections)