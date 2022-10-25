Man from Galt injured in crash on Highway 6 east of Gallatin

Local News October 25, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
A Galt resident, 51-year-old Jay Blackburn, received serious injuries when his van was slowing in traffic near Gallatin and was hit from behind.

Blackburn was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver of a truck, 24-year-old Chad Withrow, of Windham, Maine was not injured.

The accident happened Monday afternoon one mile east of Gallatin, as both vehicles were eastbound on Highway 6. Blackburn’s van was demolished and Withrow’s truck received moderate damage. Neither driver was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.

