Man from Eagleville facing multiple sex-related charges with a child younger than 12 years of age

An Eagleville man faces multiple sex-related charges after he allegedly sexually abused a girl who was younger than 12 years old at the time and her sister who was less than 14.

fifty-four-year-old Allen Wayne Thomsen has been charged with first-degree statutory sodomy, two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person who is less than 14, and first-degree statutory rape involving sexual intercourse with a person less than 14. He has also been charged with first-degree child molestation, furnishing pornographic material or attempting to furnish to a minor, incest, and first-degree sexual misconduct involving a child.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only. Thomsen is next scheduled for court on November 30th.

A probable cause statement accuses Thomsen of abusing one girl from about 1997 to 2005. The girl’s sister was also allegedly abused between 2004 and 2006.