The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Dawn man on March 2nd on a probation violation.

Fifty-three-year-old Rodney Cranor allegedly violated his probation on three counts of felony second-degree burglary. He is to be held on no bond, and he is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 28th.

Cranor is accused of unlawfully entering the Plaza Apartments three times between August 23rd and October 26th, 2017 for the purpose of stealing.

