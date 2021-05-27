Man from Clarence facing weapons and drug charges in Linn County

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Clarence man has been charged in Linn County with seven felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance following a narcotics investigation and vehicle stop on May 24th.

Twenty-five-year-old Joshua Heath Barry has also been charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Arraignment is scheduled for May 27th.

A probable cause statement from Linn County Sheriff Jeff Henke reports he was assisting the North Missouri Drug Task Force with a narcotics investigation in Marceline, saw a vehicle known to be operated by Barry at a residence, and ran license information through dispatch. The vehicle allegedly bared the plates of another vehicle, so Henke initiated a traffic stop. Barry reportedly advised the vehicle did not belong to him.

K-9 Nitro gave a positive alert to an odor of narcotics during an exterior sniff. The probable cause statement notes baggies of methamphetamines and various scheduled controlled substance pills were discovered during a search of the vehicle. Other items reportedly found included a Smith and Wesson M and P nine millimeter, a Winchester Model 88 .308 caliber, and a bag with three digital scales, a Ziploc-style bag with white residue, more pills, and a 100-count package of Ziploc-style bags.

Related