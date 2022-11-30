Man from Boston arrested for distributing 7,000 pills containing fentanyl

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Boston man has been arrested for a drug distribution offense involving fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue known as para-fluorofentanyl.

Melvin Cordero, 40, was indicted on one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl. Cordero was arrested yesterday morning and, following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston yesterday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, was detained pending a hearing set for Nov. 30, 2022.

According to the indictment, on or about March 15, 2022, Cordero distributed fentanyl and fentanyl analogue in the Boston area. At Cordero’s detention hearing on Nov. 22, 2022, it was specifically alleged that Cordero sold approximately 7,000 pills containing fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl to a government agent. It was further alleged that Cordero attempted to sell a pill press to an undercover officer and that officers seized the pill press after Cordero’s arrest.

The charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and p-fluorofentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years, and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes which govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division made the announcement today. Valuable assistance was provided by the DEA New York Field Office, the Boston Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel R. Feldman of Rollins’ Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.