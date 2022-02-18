Man from Blue Springs crashes on ice-covered Highway 36 near Macon

Local News February 18, 2022 KTTN News
Icy Road (accident) graphic
The Highway Patrol reports a Blue Springs resident sustained moderate injuries as the result of a car losing control on an ice-covered road near Macon.

The crash on Friday morning, February 18 caused 20-year-old Aaron Spier to be transported to Samaritan Hospital by Macon County Ambulance.

The car traveled west on Highway 36 before running off the right side of the road one mile west of Macon and overturning.

The 2008 Honda Civic was totaled and Spier was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

