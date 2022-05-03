Man from Bevier injured in crash on Highway 63

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Bevier man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck running off the road on May 2nd.

An ambulance transported the driver, 36-year-old Timothy Roberts, to University Hospital in Columbia.

The pickup traveled south on Highway 63 before running off the road three miles north of Macon, striking an embankment, and ejecting Roberts.

The vehicle was totaled and it was noted that Roberts did not wear a seat belt.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Rescue Squad assisted at the scene of the crash.