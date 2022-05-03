Man from Bevier injured in crash on Highway 63

Local News May 3, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Bevier man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a pickup truck running off the road on May 2nd.

An ambulance transported the driver, 36-year-old Timothy Roberts, to University Hospital in Columbia.

The pickup traveled south on Highway 63 before running off the road three miles north of Macon, striking an embankment, and ejecting Roberts.

The vehicle was totaled and it was noted that Roberts did not wear a seat belt.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department and Rescue Squad assisted at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 135
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.