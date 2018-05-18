Man flees courtroom, leads officers on pursuit, takes refuge in tree

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a man fled from custody in a stolen vehicle, led deputies on a high-speed pursuit, and was located in a tree Thursday.

The sheriff’s office notes Taylor Brackett of Lathrop fled from the Clinton County Courthouse after being ordered to be taken to jail. The pursuit went through Clay County where Clay County Sheriff’s Deputies picked up the case before going through Excelsior Springs. The pursuit ended near Mosby where the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports Brackett’s vehicle ran out of gas and he fled on foot. He was located hiding in a tree, which led to a three-hour standoff.

The sheriff’s office reports that Brackett was taken into custody and transported back to Clinton County on a $500,000 cash only bond on his original felony charges, and more charges are to come.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ray County Sheriff, and Lawson and Excelsior Springs Police Departments also assisted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

