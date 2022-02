Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Rushville man fell through the ice on the Jamesport Community Lake and drowned on February 8, 2022.

Seventy-one-year-old Otto Sonnenmoser was pronounced dead by the Daviess County Coroner. Sonnenmoser was ice fishing on the northeast point of the Jamesport Community Lake before falling through the ice.

Assistance was provided by Highway Patrol, a Missouri Department of Conservation agent, and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

