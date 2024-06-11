Man falls asleep, crashes on Business 71 near Savannah

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident occurred on Business 71, one mile south of Savannah, resulting in minor injuries to a local man on June 10, 2024, at approximately 3:05 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Sergeant R.P. Dudeck responded to the scene.

The accident involved a northbound 2013 Honda Civic driven by Matthew S. Brown, 28, of Savannah, Missouri. Reports indicate that Brown fell asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to veer off the east side of the roadway. The car traveled down an embankment, struck the ground, and collided with a tree before coming to rest in a field, facing northwest.

Brown, who was wearing his seat belt at the time of the accident, sustained minor injuries. He was transported by a private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care for treatment.

The Honda Civic was extensively damaged and was towed from the scene by Collision Repair. The incident remains under investigation.

