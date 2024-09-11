Man dies in Palmyra motorcycle crash after striking curb and overturning

A fatal motorcycle crash occurred on South Dickerson Street at West Lafayette Street in Palmyra, Missouri, on September 10, 2024, at approximately 7:17 p.m.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Scott C. Miller, 52, of Palmyra, was driving a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb, and overturned. Miller, who was not wearing safety equipment, was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash.

Miller was transported by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased by Dr. Denney at 9:23 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Palmyra Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance.

