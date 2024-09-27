Man dies in Franklin County crash after turning onto train tracks at crossing

A fatal collision occurred at approximately 9:00 p.m. on September 26, 2024, at the intersection of Highway B and County Road 304 in Franklin County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado and a Union Pacific train.

Edward D. Ocheskey, a 51-year-old man from Washington, Missouri, was driving northbound on Highway B when he attempted to turn left onto the train tracks. The pickup became stuck, and a westbound Union Pacific 2014 GM SD70AH train, driven by 49-year-old Velroy Ruch of Omaha, Nebraska, struck the rear of the vehicle.

Ocheskey was pronounced dead at the scene by Hermann EMS personnel at 9:47 p.m. His body was taken to the St. Louis County Morgue by Superior Mortuary Services.

The Union Pacific Police Department assisted the highway patrol, along with additional personnel. The train’s crossbar, lights, and bell were active and functioning correctly at the time of the incident.

