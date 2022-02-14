Man convicted of meth trafficking in Missouri, faces 10 years in prison

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Louisville, Kentucky, man has been convicted of possessing more than two kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in a rental vehicle after he was stopped on Interstate 44 in Jasper County, Missouri.

Quennel Young, 31, was found guilty of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool issued the verdict following a one-day bench trial that was held on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Young was arrested on July 26, 2020, when he was pulled over by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 44 in Jasper County after the trooper observed Young commit multiple traffic violations.

The trooper searched Young’s vehicle. When the trooper searched the trunk, he saw the trunk lid liner was not secured tight against the trunk lid sheet metal. He pulled back the corner of the formed liner and found two duct-taped bundles that contained approximately 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine. In a later search of the vehicle, officers found three additional duct-taped bundles of methamphetamine hidden under the center console gear shift cover. All five bundles of methamphetamine weighed a total of approximately 5.59 pounds (2.539 kilograms).

Under federal statutes, Young is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorney Cameron A. Beaver and Assistant United States Attorney Megan Chalifoux. It was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Joplin, Mo., Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

