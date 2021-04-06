Man charged with murdering Polo woman granted change of Venue

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A motion for change of venue was sustained in Caldwell County on April 5th for a Lawson man charged with first-degree murder following a shooting in Polo in January.

The case for 35-year-old Kevin Lynn Barnett Junior was transferred to Livingston County. The case was continued to April 8th for a plea or trial setting. Barnett also has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A probable cause affidavit from Sergeant Dennis Lund with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says officers found 31-year-old Elizabeth Michelle Adams of Polo lying in a pool of blood at the intersection of East Farabee and Milwaukee streets. That followed a 911 call of shots fired.

Emergency medical services transported Adams to the Liberty Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Barnett allegedly grabbed a backpack from the woman and ran from the scene. Lund says Barnett was found sitting in a creek holding a pistol before he was taken into custody.

