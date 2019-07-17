Man charged with assault and kidnapping waives preliminary hearing in Daviess County

A Belton man accused of restraining someone, causing him to lose consciousness twice, and leaving him lying in the road or ditch voluntarily waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Online court information shows Caleb Kettner’s case was certified to Division One for arraignment Wednesday, August 17, 2019, at 9:00 am. He and co-defendant Connor Monteer of Jamesport has been charged with the felonies of first-degree assault or attempt and second-degree kidnapping.

Monteer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting in the Associate Division of Daviess County Circuit Court August 6, 2019, at 9 am.