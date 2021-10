Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Macon man charged with 118 felony counts has entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Linn County Circuit Court.

Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Harper faces multiple counts of child molestation, statutory sodomy, and statutory rape.

Harper waived formal arraignment, and his case was passed to January 4th for setting or disposition.

The alleged incidents happened from 1996 to 2010. The court ordered the probable cause statement to be kept confidential to protect the victims’ rights.

Related