Man charged with 11 felony counts of child abuse pleads “not guilty”

Local News March 24, 2019 KTTN News
A Lawson man accused of restraining his ex-girlfriend’s son and his daughters with zip ties and keeping them in cardboard boxes overnight on several occasions entered a plea of not guilty in the Associate Division of Ray County Circuit Court Friday.

Online court information shows Gary Wyant waived a preliminary hearing, and the case was bound over to Division 3. An arraignment is scheduled for April 3rd at 9 am.

Wyant was charged last year with 11 felony counts of child abuse and two counts of evidence tampering.

