Man charged with 11 felony counts of child abuse pleads “Not Guilty”

A Lawson man charged with 11 felony counts of abuse or neglect of a child and two felony counts of tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution entered a plea of not guilty in Division 3 of Ray County Circuit Court Wednesday morning.

Online court information indicates Gary Wyant waived reading of information in open court, and the case was continued to June 5, 2019, at 10:30 am.

A probable cause statement accused Wyant of restraining his daughters and his ex-girlfriend’s son with zip ties and keeping them in cardboard boxes overnight several times.