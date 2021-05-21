Man charged in Livingston County with child porn, after almost 5,000 images and videos discovered on computer

Reddit Share Pin Share 12 Shares

An Independence man has been charged in Livingston County with four counts of felony possession of child pornography. Online court information shows no bond is allowed for 33-year-old Zachary Ryan Kerns.

A probable cause statement says a search of cloud service URLs on a computer belonging to Kerns using the program Axiom located more than 4,500 images and 200 videos portraying child pornography as well as child exploitive files. Law enforcement picked up the computer from Livingston County in April where it had reportedly been stored in a garage since July 2020.

The probable cause statement notes Kerns plead guilty to felony charges in Livingston County of felony possession of a controlled substance in March 2018 and non-support in August 2010.

Related