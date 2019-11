Multiple charges are pending for an Illinois man arrested Sunday evening in Caldwell County.

Fifty-five-year-old Todd Wriedt of Peoria, Illinois was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

The online Highway Patrol arrest reports accuse Wriedt of felony possession of methamphetamine; misdemeanor driving while intoxicated for drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; exceeding the posted speed limit, and following too closely.

