Man accused of threatening people outside of Chula residence granted bond amendment

A man accused of threatening others and being armed outside of a Chula residence as well as fleeing from law enforcement in August was granted his own recognizance bond per stipulation in the Associate Division of Livingston County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Thirty-two-year-old Todd Grigsby was placed in the custody of his mother and is not to leave her home, except for mental health visits and Supervision Services, all to be approved by Supervision Services. Bond was originally set at $25,000 cash only, supervision by Supervision Services, and a drug patch.

Grigsby is next scheduled for court on December 4th.

Grigsby has been charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon, exhibiting; resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person; and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid.

