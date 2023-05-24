Man accused of robbing bank in Princeton appears in Mercer County court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Promise City, Iowa man accused of robbing a bank in Princeton on May 19th appeared in Mercer County court on Wednesday, May 24th.

The court did not modify the conditions of release for 67-year-old Phillip Michael Blink. A bond hearing is scheduled for June 6th. No bond is currently allowed for Blink.

Blink was extradited to Mercer County on May 22nd. He was arrested by the Knoxville, Iowa Police on May 19th and was originally held in the Marion County, Iowa Jail.

Blink has been charged with the felonies of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution, and unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting.

Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez previously reported Mercer County Emergency Services received a call from the First Interstate Bank on May 19th at approximately 9:30 am, reporting it had just been robbed. It was reported a man wearing a disguise demanded money from a teller and displayed a handgun.

Lopez said no one was injured during the incident, investigation, or apprehension of Blink.

(Photo courtesy Knoxville, Iowa Police Department)

