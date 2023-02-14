Man accused of murder, arson, burglary and child pornography pleads “Not Guilty” in Caldwell County Court

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Kansas City man charged in connection with fires and a death in May entered a plea of not guilty in Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court on February 14th.

Twenty-eight-year-old Harold Edwards, Junior waived formal arraignment, and the case was continued to April 11th.

Edwards faces felony charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of second-degree arson, and seven counts of possession of child pornography.

It was previously reported Lorene Fickess died in one of three house fires near Polo, which were investigated as an apparent arson. The other two houses on Route D were said to be vacant.

