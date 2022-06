Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Join team members at Crowder State Park as they make recycled bird feeders at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2.

Park visitors will have the chance to make a bird feeder while learning about the different types of bird beaks and bird diets. This free event is open to the public, but children must be accompanied by an adult.

Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. For more information, call 660-359-6473.