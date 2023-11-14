Make a Difference: Hy-Vee food drive for Bright Futures Trenton’s Food Pals program

A food drive will take place at the Trenton Hy-Vee on November 18th, supporting Bright Futures Trenton’s Food Pals program. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Community members are encouraged to participate by purchasing a pre-filled $10 bag containing essential items. These bags, aimed at aiding local students during the winter break, will include granola bars, fruit cups, easy macaroni and cheese, crackers with peanut butter, oatmeal packets, Poptarts, and cereal.

Food Pals requests that individuals who cannot attend the food drive at the Trenton Hy-Vee on November 18th consider donating one or more items at any local food bank.