Majority of vehicles striking deer occur in October and November

Deer are more active and create hazards for Missouri motorists this time of year. Drivers are reminded that any attempt to avoid striking a deer could result in a more serious crash involving oncoming traffic. Try to remain calm as panicking and overreacting usually lead to more serious traffic crashes. As soon as you see a deer, the best course of action is to reduce your speed. Other drivers may be doing the same, so be sure to pay attention to traffic patterns.

Last year, drivers in Missouri experienced 4,090 traffic crashes where deer-vehicle strikes occurred. One deer strike occurred every 2.1 hours in the state. In these crashes, there were six fatalities and 415 people were injured. The majority of deer strike crashes occur in October and November each year, with the largest number taking place in November. Although deer strikes can occur at any time, most occur between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6:59 a.m., and then again from 6 p.m. to 8:59 p.m.

Rural areas are not the only place where deer/vehicle strikes occur so when you see a deer, slow down and proceed with caution. Deer often travel in groups so stay on guard after a close call or when you see a single deer. Natural features also affect deer movement. In areas where there are streams or wooded corridors surrounded by farmland, look for more deer to cross roadways. At night, watch for deer eyes to reflect your headlights, which could give you more time to react to their presence.

Deer behavior changes due to mating season, which may cause an increase in sightings and roadway crossings. Hunting and crop harvesting may result in these animals being in places they aren’t usually seen. Drivers are urged to remain alert. If you strike a deer, call 911 or *55 on a cell phone and report it.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 32 Shares