Major Traffic Alert: Portion of I-70 in Kansas City will close September 6-9 to enable bridge demolition

The Missouri Department of Transportation will have a COMPLETE CLOSURE of Interstate 70 in both directions between I-435 and I-470/Route 291 beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, September 6, until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, September 9. This closure is for the demolition of the directional ramps from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 and northbound I-435 to westbound I-70 – part of the new partial turbine interchange that is being constructed at I-435 and I-70.

While I-70 is closed, a variety of MoDOT crews will be working along the seven-mile stretch of the closure to complete other much-needed maintenance work including lighting repairs, median barrier wall repairs, drainage work and paving operations along I-70. All work is weather permitting.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5 Crews will CLOSE the ramps from northbound I-435 to westbound I-70 and southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 until approximately spring 2020. Motorists must use the detours listed below or find alternate routes.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 6 Crews will begin reducing I-70 to ONE LANE in both directions between I-435 and I-470/Route 291 at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Motorists can expect various lane closures during this time. Crews will begin closing ALL on and off-ramps along I-70 between I-435 and Route 291/I-470 at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. I-70 will be closed entirely from I-435 to I-470/Route 291 at approximately 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 until approximately 5 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Eastbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane at Manchester Trafficway and traffic that has not already exited I-70 will be detoured off of I-70 at the ramp to southbound I-435. Westbound I-70 will be reduced to one lane before the Route 291/I-470 interchange. All traffic that has not already exited I-70 will be routed onto southbound Route 291/I-470. Southbound Route 291 just north of I-70 will be reduced to one lane to accommodate merging traffic from westbound I-70.



All ramps to and from I-70 between I-435 and I-470/Route 291 will be CLOSED while I-70 is closed.

Eastbound I-70 ramp closures include:

Manchester Trafficway to eastbound I-70. Northbound and southbound I-435 ramps to eastbound I-70. Blue Ridge Cutoff ramp to eastbound I-70. U.S. Highway 40 ramp to eastbound I-70. Blue Ridge Blvd. Ramp to eastbound I-70. Noland Road ramp to eastbound I-70. Lee’s Summit Road ramp to eastbound I-70.

Westbound I-70 ramp closures include: Northbound and southbound I-470/Route 291 ramps to westbound I-70. Lee’s Summit Road ramp to westbound I-70. Noland Road ramp to westbound I-70. U.S. Highway 40 ramp to westbound I-70. Blue Ridge Cutoff ramp to westbound I-70.



The ramps from southbound I-435 to eastbound I-70 and northbound I-435 to westbound I-70 are closing:

The northbound I-435 ramp to westbound I-70 will be CLOSED beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 until the new ramps are complete in approximately spring 2020. Once the demolition is completed and I-70 has re-opened, motorists needing to access westbound I-70 from northbound I-435 are advised to exit Raytown Road/Stadium Drive, and then turn north and follow Raytown Road as it becomes Manchester Trafficway. Motorists should then continue on Manchester Trafficway to U.S. Highway 40. Turn west onto U.S. Highway 40 and follow the detour to the westbound I-70 on-ramp. Through Traffic on Game Days at Arrowhead Stadium: Due to immense traffic anticipated near the stadiums on NFL game days, motorists needing to access westbound I-70 from northbound I-435 are advised to exit at 23rd Street and make a U-turn under the bridge to southbound I-435. Motorists should then take the exit from southbound I-435 to westbound I-70. Motorists headed to Arrowhead Stadium should utilize our game day detours



The southbound I-435 ramp to eastbound I-70 will be CLOSED long term beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 until the new ramps are complete in approximately spring 2020. Once the demolition is completed and I-70 has re-opened, motorists needing to access eastbound I-70 from southbound I-435 are advised to take the exit ramp to westbound I-70, proceed to the U.S. 40 Highway exit and turn back east. Through Traffic on Game Days at Arrowhead Stadium: Due to immense traffic anticipated near the stadiums on game days, motorists traveling from southbound I-435 needing to go eastbound on I-70 are still advised to take the exit ramp to westbound I-70, proceed to the U.S. 40 Highway exit and turn back east. Motorists headed to Arrowhead Stadium should utilize our game day detours



This work will have major impacts to traffic. Plan ahead. Leave early. Motorists MUST follow the signed detour using I-470 or find an alternate route. For potential impacts to traffic, please review KC Scout cameras at http://www.kcscout.net or consult our real-time traffic partner, WAZE. For game day impacts at Arrowhead Stadium, click here.

This is all part of a new interchange design being built at I-435 and I-70. The new design will be a partial turbine configuration. Improvements include full bridge replacements, removal of left exits, improvements to loop ramp configuration, and congestion relief. This project will have significant impacts on traffic for two full construction seasons and is scheduled to be completed by December 2020. For more information about this project, visit our website.