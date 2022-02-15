Major Gregory Smith, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, to retire March 1, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Major Gregory K. Smith, commander of Field Operations Bureau with direct oversight responsibility for all nine troops, the Aircraft Division, and the Water Patrol Division will retire March 1, 2022.

Smith was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1989, as a member of the 61st Recruit Class. After graduating from the Academy, he was assigned to Troop A, Zone 11, Benton County. He was promoted to corporal and assigned to Zone 6, Jackson County on October 1, 1994. On July 1, 1997, Smith was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 13, Pettis County. He was promoted to lieutenant on August 1, 2001, and assigned to the Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City. He was promoted to captain on June 1, 2010, and designated assistant commander in the Field Operations Bureau. On March 1, 2015, Smith was promoted to major and designated commander of the Technical Services Bureau. On May 1, 2015, he transferred to the Field Operations Bureau as its commander. As a major, he served as a member of the Patrol’s command staff.

Smith was born in Columbia, MO. He graduated from Fayette High School in Fayette, MO, in 1985. Before joining the Patrol, he was a student at Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg, now known as the University of Central Missouri. He received an Associate of Applied Science in criminal justice from Mineral Area College. Major Smith and his wife, Stephanie, have two daughters, Rachael (husband, Lane) and Grace, and a grandson, Davis.

