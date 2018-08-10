Major announcement to advance East Locust Creek Reservoir to be made Tuesday

On Tuesday, August 14th at 10:00 AM at “the bottom of the lake” in Boynton, Missouri J.R. Flores, State Conservationist, Natural Resource Conservation Service, will be making a major announcement that will advance the East Locust Creek Reservoir project significantly. NRCS is the federal sponsor of the Reservoir project.

Flores and NRCS have been critical to advancing the East Locust Creek Reservoir project. The East Locust Creek Reservoir will be a 2,350-acre multi-purpose lake is primarily designed to provide water to a 10 County region and eliminate the threat of water shortage. The entire area has been designated as being in an Extreme Drought.

Also speaking will be Senator Dan Hegeman who has been instrumental in advocating for the Reservoir and Jennifer Hoggatt, Director, Water Resource Center with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. MDNR has played a critical role in planning and advancing the East Locust Creek Reservoir. Other State and Federal officials who have been instrumental in advancing the reservoir project have been invited and will be recognized. Commissioners from the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission and the Reservoir Project Team will be on-hand to share displays and answer questions about the project.

All of the land for the Reservoir has been acquired and demolition of some 77 structures and land clean-up is nearly complete. Dam and spillway design is nearing completion. Permitting, mitigation and final financing are in their final phase. To date, $50 million of the approximately $110 million project has been programmed or spent. Mr. Flores will be announcing a major advancement in the project.

The event will be held at one of the few remaining structures in Boynton, Missouri. The address is 54758 Hwy N, Milan, MO. Boynton is approximately 6 miles north of Milan on 5 Highway, then right on N Highway approximately 2 miles. Proceed to the bottom of the hill; it is on the North or left side of the road. There will be highway safety signs marking the path and the location. Look for a large blue metal shed.

