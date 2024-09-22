Main Street Trenton will host cornhole tournament and beer stroll Oct. 5

Main Street Trenton will host a cornhole tournament and beer stroll in downtown Trenton on October 5. These events will provide an opportunity for the community to gather and enjoy local entertainment in a family-friendly environment.

The cornhole tournament is scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Participants can expect a fun and competitive atmosphere. Following the tournament, the beer stroll will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., allowing attendees to sample a variety of local brews as they stroll through downtown Trenton.

Tickets for the beer stroll are available for $25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite until October 1. Tickets are available for purchase at local businesses such as Vintage Vines and Howard’s Department Store.

The event aims to bring together the community while highlighting the businesses and local charm of downtown Trenton. Participants are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as the event is expected to attract significant interest.

Post Views: 10