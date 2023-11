Main Street Trenton will hold a 5K fun run/walk in downtown Trenton on November 23.

Check-in for the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot will start at the Main Street Trenton office at 6:30 a.m. The event will begin at 7 a.m.

There will be prizes for the best time and for the family with the most members in attendance.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Trot in Trenton on November 23 will cost $10 for individuals and $20 for families.