Main Street Trenton to host “Paint Party” in downtown Trenton

Main Street Trenton will host a professionally-led painting class in downtown Trenton next week.

Participants can create a painting of an old-time sign at the Downtown Paint Party at 905 Main Street on the evening of July 11th at 6 o’clock. Trisha Sharp will instruct the class with paint, supplies, and light snacks provided. Participants can bring their own beverages.

The cost of the class is $25.00 per person and you may RSVP for the Downtown Paint Party on July 11 by this Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Contact Main Street Trenton Executive Director Megan Derry to RSVP at 660-654-3716 or at director.mstrenton@gmail.com.