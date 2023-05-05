Main Street Trenton to hold “Downtown Sip and Stroll”

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Main Street Trenton will hold its “Downtown Sip and Stroll” later this month. Shopping and wine tastings will be held on May 20th from 5 to 8 pm.

Check-in will be at The Space where participants will receive a map and a keepsake wine glass. Slow Leak will perform at the Trenton Elks Lodge at the end of the event.

Tickets cost $25.00 each. A ticket includes wine tastings, snacks, and shopping at participating locations.

Tickets for the May 20th event are available at Vintage Vines, at Howard’s Department Store, or tickets may also be purchased on Eventbrite.

